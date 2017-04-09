Results 1 to 2 of 2
    decibel
    Jan 2007
    between Lower Hutt & Carterton
    1,194

    Default FTP access to non-static IPv6 address

    I back up my data to a FTP server in my daughter's house and this has been running successfully for several years. I overcame any changes to the IPv4 address by using a dynamic DNS name from afraid.org.

    However, she has recently been given a CGNAT address (without any warning)
    I know that 90+% of internet users would not even notice this (she didn't but I did.)

    Simple fix I thought - access via IPv6 but although I can "see" her house, this address is not static either.

    So I signed up for a name at dynv6.com

    Problem is, how can I then FTP to that site?

    I am using Filezilla and any full IPv6 address has to be enclosed in square brackets, but the dynv6 address is not "full", how do I format the address?

    xxxxx.dynv6.net:ba27:ebff:fe43:2478
    [xxxxx.dynv6.net:ba27:ebff:fe43:2478]
    [xxxxx.dynv6.net:ba27]:ebff:fe43:2478

    I just wish 2degrees had left all IPv6 addresses as static.
    No-one has come up with any reason at all why they had to make them dynamic.
    psycik
    Sep 2007
    Lower Hutt, NZ
    762

    Default Re: FTP access to non-static IPv6 address

    No reason? It was because they were running out of addresses like most isps.

    You can get a static ip, but will generally have to pay for it.
