Thread: No USB working

Hi all
I have 2 desktop computers which are having the same problem, which I guess the Title of this thread gives you a clue.
# 1 comp has ASUS Mobo & i3 ... probably 4 or 5 years old with USB 2 only. and is basically a backup and something the nephews and nieces play with.
# 2 comp has Gigabyte Mobo and i7 mix of USB 2 & 3 ... probably 3 yrs old and was, until a couple of days ago, my main computer ... Yep, I know it's old, but it's never let me down !
I was working on #2 comp a couple of days ago, usual stuff like emails, reports, and looking at properties I can no longer afford !! I put the comp to sleep when I went for lunch and when I got back, it didn't come out of sleep mode as usual. The logon screen would come up, however, I couldn't get the wireless mouse or keyboard to respond, hit the reset button and it powered down, restarting quicker than usual, but same problem, no mouse or keyboard. Annoyed, I pulled the power supply off, went and got the spare (wired) mouse and kb which I knew were OK, thinking the wireless may have been a faulty. Switched the power supply back on and the comp powered up but heard the post beep almost immediately WITHOUT having to push the power on switch on the front panel of the computer, login screen came up but again, no mouse or keyboard activity ... then I noticed that the Bluetooth and Wireless LEDs weren't blinking as usual ... tried the reset button but nothing happened ... something weird was going on !!
Got the multimeter out and checked the voltages on the USB ports and other voltages from the power supply and they all checked out OK with 5v at ALL USB ports.
I had to admit defeat so 2 days ago out comes the old backup computer and what do you think happened this morning ?? Exactly the same problem !!
There's only four things I can think of that both computers had in common 1) Plugged into the same power board. 2) Same 1TB expansion drive used. 3) Microsoft updates on both. 4) Same operator ... but don't even THINK about going there peoples !!!
Because there's power to the USB ports, I'm thinking it must be in the data transmission / software, however, I can't even get into the BIOS to see if there's been any changes ... I should also say that this happened to both computers after putting them into sleep mode, but I can't think of what / why / how it happened or what I should try next.
Any advice would be appreciated.
Cheers all.
