A battery fire in an electric car gutted the vehicle and spread into roadside vegetation near Kerikeri yesterday.
It appeared the driver of the compact electric vehicle managed to pull off the road and onto a driveway before the blaze fully took hold.
The flames then spread through about 20m of roadside grass and into a hedgerow.
The vegetation fire was quickly extinguished by volunteers from the Kerikeri Fire Brigade.
The cause was not clear but it was possible the battery had short-circuited or overheated.
However, once the fire spread to the engine bay the car's lithium batteries had become very hot.
Firefighters spent almost two hours at the scene hosing down the batteries in a bid to cool them down, only returning to the station around 4.30pm.
