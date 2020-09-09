I take back whatever I said about being happy with Sky and SkySport. The new Motogp season starts this weekend so I started searching the Sky guide for start times etc and nothing. Weird I thought. Eventually I discovered why. Apart from the cost to sign up to SparkSport I would need a Chromecast 3rd generation according to their website. (mine is 2nd). I'd have to stay with Sky if they continue to broadcast other motorsports I watch but probably won't know if any other deals have been made until the last minute as with Motogp.
