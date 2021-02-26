Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 01:08 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,109

    Default I want a free simple photo editor - recommendations please

    I am looking for a photo editor that I can add text for a title at the bottom of the photo. I used to use Picasa and that was simple and easy. What can I use to replace it? Your recommendations, please.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:35 PM #2
    user
    user is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    517

    Default Re: I want a free simple photo editor - recommendations please

    paint.net is the one I use.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:36 PM #3
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    7,738

    Default Re: I want a free simple photo editor - recommendations please

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    I am looking for a photo editor that I can add text for a title at the bottom of the photo. I used to use Picasa and that was simple and easy. What can I use to replace it? Your recommendations, please.
    Have you tried PicPick? It can add Text - Arrows - Etc and I think is as simple as it gets.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.

    I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Simple video editor recommendations ?
    By 1101 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 26-02-2021, 10:10 PM
  2. Recommend a good free photo editor to crop photos
    By Digby in forum PressF1
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 27-11-2014, 07:48 PM
  3. Free photo editor?
    By Mercury in forum PressF1
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 05-09-2007, 02:02 PM
  4. Printing Digital Photo's - Photo Paper recommendations please
    By Chilling_Silence in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 15-04-2004, 01:56 AM
  5. I need a simple mpeg editor
    By speedspy in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 15-10-2003, 12:36 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources