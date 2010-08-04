Results 1 to 2 of 2
    piroska
    Default How to Drive in Auckland

    The morning rush hour is from 5:00 am to noon. The evening rush hour is from noon to 7:00 pm. Fridays rush hour starts on Thursday morning.

    The minimum acceptable speed is 80 kph. On motorways, your speed is expected to at least match the number of other cars. Anything less is considered Wussy.
    Except during peak hour (see above) when everyone is trying to push in at 5kph.

    Forget the traffic rules you learned elsewhere. For example, the fastest cars go first at a four-way intersection. Cars/trucks with the loudest muffler go second. The trucks with the biggest tires go third.

    If you actually stop at an orange light or stop sign, you will be rear-ended.

    Road construction is permanent and continuous. Detour cones are moved around for your entertainment pleasure during the middle of the night to make the next days driving a bit more exciting. Generally, city roads other than the main streets have more potholes and bumps (usually speed bumps) than most dirt roads in the countryside.

    Watch carefully for road hazards such as drunks, possums, mattresses, shredded tires.

    If someone actually has their turn signal on, wave them to the shoulder immediately to let them know it has been accidentally activated.
    Default Re: How to Drive in Auckland

    indicate no more than 0.001 sec before turning
    ignore free turns , clearly marked at intersections , where you have a free clear merging lane just for you to turn into . Stop and hold up traffic instead.
    Drive insanely close to the car in front, the 2 sec rule doesnt apply in Ak. 1/4 car length on average is all good.
    Get angry at drivers for daring to indicate & slow down to turn left into a driveway , beep angryly as you go past
    When turning out of an intersection or driveway , dont give way , just Pull out in front of oncoming traffic , why wait for them to go past .
    Use the merging lane to overtake as many cars as possible
    At 3pm, clog up the roads around schools , stopping all other trrafic as you sit there waiting for your kids, dont park some where sensible & walk 2 minutes to coolect the kid.
    On the motorway , get into the right hand lane and drive very slowly, ignore the traffic held up behind you

    And most importantly, dont even think about driving at the 50k speed limit . You will get angry drivers up your date, trying anything to get passed you .

    Unfortunately, all this is true in Ak . All too common .
