The morning rush hour is from 5:00 am to noon. The evening rush hour is from noon to 7:00 pm. Fridays rush hour starts on Thursday morning.
The minimum acceptable speed is 80 kph. On motorways, your speed is expected to at least match the number of other cars. Anything less is considered Wussy.
Except during peak hour (see above) when everyone is trying to push in at 5kph.
Forget the traffic rules you learned elsewhere. For example, the fastest cars go first at a four-way intersection. Cars/trucks with the loudest muffler go second. The trucks with the biggest tires go third.
If you actually stop at an orange light or stop sign, you will be rear-ended.
Road construction is permanent and continuous. Detour cones are moved around for your entertainment pleasure during the middle of the night to make the next days driving a bit more exciting. Generally, city roads other than the main streets have more potholes and bumps (usually speed bumps) than most dirt roads in the countryside.
Watch carefully for road hazards such as drunks, possums, mattresses, shredded tires.
If someone actually has their turn signal on, wave them to the shoulder immediately to let them know it has been accidentally activated.
