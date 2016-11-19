Have Wind 7 SP1 64 bit installed not up to date (l know it's no longer supported by MS)
with NOD 32 up to date.
Use Chrome browser up to date (also old Int explorer installed not updated)
Laptop 8GB Ram, disc space free 35.2GB
Yes I know some will say my fault should of updated but for various reasons I didn't .
Nod32 will very soon no longer protect me as Wind 7 not update.
They gave me 2 solutions thru their site (apart fm upgrading to Wind 10)
1) Verify u have installed SP1 with latest updates (at least KB 4474419 and KB 4490628)
OR
2) Click on their option of Windows updates available, Eset lists all the Critical, Important, and Recommended with an option to "RUN System update"
3) They also advise going thru Windows updates option via control panel Check for updates and then install
Questions
Should I just do option 1) just the two updates OR
If I do all updates should I do the Recommended ones too or just Critical and Important
Should I just download all first, then just install slowly, i.e. Critical first
In these updates will I end up D/L Edge??
I had googled those 2 updates and at the time people had various problem
Do I have to stop Eset after downloading to install any of them??
So what do people advise, much appreciated.
Anybody see any problems I might incur
NB: little Comp/tech knowledge just muddle along
Many thanks
Bookmarks