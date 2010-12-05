Those of you who know what is film before we had digital. What have you done with the 6x4 prints or maybe other sizes they had in the past and the film negatives? I have an interest in photography but it only developed when digital cameras were available, and then I went back and learnt more about film photography. So even if you have an interest in photography particularly with the casual images and before you got into the hobby. What happened to those prints and negatives?
I understand with film cameras. Some were thrown away, some taken to Cash Converters or sold online or at a garage sale, some might had been given away to schools. What happened to yours?
Cheers.
Bookmarks