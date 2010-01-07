Hi there.
My mouse is very sluggish and eratic but only in one program and one program only: LibreOffice 7.1.1.2. This misbehaviour only occurs in the Menubar area, e.g. when opening Edit, Format, etc. (it also takes a while to open the relevant dropbox), or when clicking on Bold, Italics, etc. Strangely enough, there is no problem when mousing around within my document. And this problem doesn't exist on my old computer with same app versions. I use the latest Win version.
Could somebody enlighten please. Many thanks.
