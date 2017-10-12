Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:17 PM #1
    Strommer
    Strommer is online now
    Senior Member Strommer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Masterton
    Posts
    3,859

    Question Laptop dead after today's Win10 update

    I chose Update and Restart and when I came back to the laptop the screen was black (dead). So I then turned it off then on; then removed battery and back in and on, inserted Recovery CD = nothing, still a blank screen, no BIOS status on the screen, nothing.

    Could it be a dead hard drive? The laptop is around 7 years old, a Toshiba Satellite. Never had problems when doing multiple upgrades from Win 7.

    I could take it to a local computer repair shop but wonder if they will say it just looking at it will be $100 no matter what is wrong.

    Or do I toss it and buy a new laptop? FWIW it is my wife's laptop.
    .
    .
    The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics
    are always so certain of themselves, but wiser people so full of doubts.
    ~ Bertrand Russell
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:57 PM #2
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,670

    Default Re: Laptop dead after today's Win10 update

    Try - remove the battery and plug the laptop into the mains and see if it boots. Do you have a bootable DVD of a linux OS? You could try to boot with that if there is a problem with Windows. Maybe on old Windows OS say 7 or 8 that is bootable.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:17 PM #3
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,298

    Default Re: Laptop dead after today's Win10 update

    Check lead from mains to power supply box and see that it is plugged into laptop correctly and that power is on. Lights should be on to show charging on laptop.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Win10 Update ...???
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 32
    Last Post: 12-10-2017, 06:09 PM
  2. Win10 Drivers Update
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 21-05-2017, 11:27 AM
  3. Win10 Update again!
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 40
    Last Post: 15-12-2016, 02:51 PM
  4. Update Win7 laptop to Win10 with an ISO file?
    By PeterE in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 12-08-2015, 11:50 AM
  5. ACTA Is DEAD After European Parliament Vote Today
    By braindead in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-07-2012, 02:13 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources