I chose Update and Restart and when I came back to the laptop the screen was black (dead). So I then turned it off then on; then removed battery and back in and on, inserted Recovery CD = nothing, still a blank screen, no BIOS status on the screen, nothing.
Could it be a dead hard drive? The laptop is around 7 years old, a Toshiba Satellite. Never had problems when doing multiple upgrades from Win 7.
I could take it to a local computer repair shop but wonder if they will say it just looking at it will be $100 no matter what is wrong.
Or do I toss it and buy a new laptop? FWIW it is my wife's laptop.
Bookmarks