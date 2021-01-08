Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:06 AM #1
    Neil F
    Neil F is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    278

    Default Installation Windows 10 20H2

    This is a general query.
    I had held off updating to 20H2 from Build 2004 until the Synaptics Audio Driver issue was resolved.
    After that was fixed I checked with a much smarter It friend who was enthusiastic about 20H2. He said it took him 90 minutes to download, install and install several updates.

    On Saturday night i decided to proceed to update to 20H2.
    To my amazement download and installation only took approx. 7 minutes. I restarted laptop and everything seems to be Ok.

    Can anyone comment on the huge time differences between the 2 installations.?.
    I had always kept my Windows updates current
    Thanks
    Neil
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:14 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,045

    Default Re: Installation Windows 10 20H2

    20H2 from Build 2004 is a MINOR update
    Think of it as version b

    2004 from (say) 1909 is a MAJOR update , Gb's in size
    That one takes considerably longer to download, then install , due to its size
    think of it like a major upgrade of the OS .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Win10 20H2 networking
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 51
    Last Post: 08-01-2021, 09:50 AM
  2. Windows Installation
    By raydan42 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 21-06-2009, 11:31 PM
  3. Windows XP installation
    By pansony in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 29-12-2006, 08:57 AM
  4. HD installation, Windows or OEM?
    By Vince in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 29-09-2004, 02:04 AM
  5. Windows XP installation
    By garyasta in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-06-2003, 06:51 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources