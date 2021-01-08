This is a general query.
I had held off updating to 20H2 from Build 2004 until the Synaptics Audio Driver issue was resolved.
After that was fixed I checked with a much smarter It friend who was enthusiastic about 20H2. He said it took him 90 minutes to download, install and install several updates.
On Saturday night i decided to proceed to update to 20H2.
To my amazement download and installation only took approx. 7 minutes. I restarted laptop and everything seems to be Ok.
Can anyone comment on the huge time differences between the 2 installations.?.
I had always kept my Windows updates current
Thanks
Neil
