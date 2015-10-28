Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Google Maps is fantastic

    We are from Auckland and have just returned from a holiday down and around Taranaki and a visit to Wellington. We visited quite a few places that we were unfamiliar with. Maps are alright but a bit unwieldy, but the best one we have found is Google Maps.

    We simply entered the address in the phone and it tells you, for example, "in 500 metres turn right onto highway one.", and if you make a mistake and turn a street too early, "re routing" is displayed and we received directions to put us back on track.

    The only downside is the atrocious Yank accent, although very occasionally a woman with a Kiwi accent gives directions.

    We used it so many times in our travels and found it indispensable. We certainly will be using Google Maps whenever we go away. It's fantastic. Highly recommended.

    But I wondered: What sort of a data base do they have? It must be in many terabytes. The data base for NZ must be quite big, but I assume this is available anywhere in the world, so the data base must be extraordinary.
    Default Re: Google Maps is fantastic

    Probably not as big as you think, mainly because you only have a small map on your phone and you need to have data turned on for when you move to a new area.
    And of course, Google knows where you are.

    I use Osmand, it is a freeware app from OpenStreetMap and you can download maps for the whole country in one go over wifi and it doesn't use any of your data cap.
