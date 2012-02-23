We filled our motorhome drinking water tank before we left Auckland. I have medication that I need to take with a glass of water and the Auckland water tastes so bad that I need to have some juice afterwards to get rid of the taste. I just don't know how anyone can drink the stuff.
In our travels we topped up the water tank in Taranaki. What a difference. The Taranaki water is much nicer and a swig of juice is no longer necessary.
Tempted to stay in Taranaki even if it is just for the water.
