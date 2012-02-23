Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Roscoe
    Default Auckland water tastes terrible!

    We filled our motorhome drinking water tank before we left Auckland. I have medication that I need to take with a glass of water and the Auckland water tastes so bad that I need to have some juice afterwards to get rid of the taste. I just don't know how anyone can drink the stuff.

    In our travels we topped up the water tank in Taranaki. What a difference. The Taranaki water is much nicer and a swig of juice is no longer necessary.

    Tempted to stay in Taranaki even if it is just for the water.
    kenj
    Default Re: Auckland water tastes terrible!

    Napier is bad. Since the problem a couple of years ago in the Bay they have chlorinated our water. They say it is to prevent sickness. I rang and asked them to take out the chlorine as it tasted better with the shite in it. We have put in a filter system on our side of the water toby. Cost about $1200 but geez it's good. Water is now drinkable

    Ken
