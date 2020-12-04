OS Linux Mint Cinnamon 18.3
I have been trying to install an extension called "SMS from Gmail by MightyText" and for some reason it fails. I have tried Chrome & Chromium with no success. There is another extension by the same author "MightyText" which has no problems.
An error message comes up:-
"Package is invalid. Details: 'Could not load javascript 'js/libs/jquery-file-upload-master/js/vendor/jquery.ui.widget.js' for content script.'."
I have checked that Java is activated, and all codecs up to date.
The same extension installs successfully in Google Chrome, Windows 10 Pro, & Windows 7 Ultimate in VMWare on the same machine.
Any ideas?
