    the_bogan
    Bleakly Optomistic
    security suites ranked by the expert.....

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/r...-software-2021

    Obviously biased about price and VPN access. Not total security
    wainuitech
    Re: security suites ranked by the expert.....

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/r...-software-2021

    Obviously biased about price and VPN access. Not total security
    yep, theres a bit more to it than that. Surprised no Total AV or Avast ?? (I'm joking).

    If anyone thinks a VPN will stop getting infections then think again, it WONT. What does is a Security system that Stops infections before downloading to your Computer, like blocking suspect pages from even loading (eset does this very well and lets you know about it.)

    Like This: ( and I'm not telling anyone the that site)

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Example Infection.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 17.9 KB  ID: 10820
    paulw
    Re: security suites ranked by the expert.....

    Saw an article on some overseas site the other week and most of the comments were that the Microsoft AV was just as good as the paid stuff.
    wainuitech
    Re: security suites ranked by the expert.....

    Its better than the other Free ones, And its 100% compatible with Windows. The others are very good at "requesting" payments to upgrade to a paid version.
    the_bogan
    Re: security suites ranked by the expert.....

    Yes, I like Windows Defender. Even if it blocked my homemade .dll alts to a program. I run the eset online scanner occasionally. (even if a sure sign you have an infection/virus is that you can't access the site)
