https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/r...-software-2021
Obviously biased about price and VPN access. Not total security
https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/r...-software-2021
Obviously biased about price and VPN access. Not total security
yep, theres a bit more to it than that. Surprised no Total AV or Avast ?? (I'm joking).https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/r...-software-2021
Obviously biased about price and VPN access. Not total security
If anyone thinks a VPN will stop getting infections then think again, it WONT. What does is a Security system that Stops infections before downloading to your Computer, like blocking suspect pages from even loading (eset does this very well and lets you know about it.)
Like This: ( and I'm not telling anyone the that site)
Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 03:11 PM.
Saw an article on some overseas site the other week and most of the comments were that the Microsoft AV was just as good as the paid stuff.
Regards,
Paul W
Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
Its better than the other Free ones, And its 100% compatible with Windows. The others are very good at "requesting" payments to upgrade to a paid version.
Yes, I like Windows Defender. Even if it blocked my homemade .dll alts to a program. I run the eset online scanner occasionally. (even if a sure sign you have an infection/virus is that you can't access the site)
Bookmarks