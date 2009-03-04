Hi guys, I bought my LG 42 inch plasma tv in 2009 from GameStore and now 2021 March it started Giving some challenge 3 days ago
when I hit "Input" on the remote, I can no longer choose either HDMI port?!
Usually when I press "Input", I get the options of
TV
AV
Component 1
Component 2
HDMI/DVI 1
HDMI 2
RGB PC
But now, its all the above without the HDMI's. Iv tried everything in the menus that I can think of, and I read the TV manual lucky I still have the original one but it's silent about my challenge. I have tried nearly everything Dawn did on his.
Any ideas appreciated...
Bookmarks