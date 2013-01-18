I've cleaned out a friend's Emachines all-in-one EZ1601 and I am looking
for ways to speed up the really poor performance (running Windows7).
It has a slow 1.6GHz CPU and will only take 2GB RAM (installed).
Pondering the idea of replacing the SATA HDD with a cloned SATA SSD
to try to speed things up and wondering if anyone out there has done this
successfully. I don't forsee a problem with the mobo accomodating the
SSD unit in the 2.5 inch HDD Sata socket but wondering if this would be a
worthwhile project financially and in performance gain, bearing in mind the
limitations mentioned.
I would be grateful for any comments or suggestions.
