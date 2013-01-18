Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:14 PM #1
    blanco
    blanco is offline
    Silver Surfer blanco's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Cardiff, South Wales, UK
    Posts
    505

    Default Is this a waste of time?

    I've cleaned out a friend's Emachines all-in-one EZ1601 and I am looking
    for ways to speed up the really poor performance (running Windows7).
    It has a slow 1.6GHz CPU and will only take 2GB RAM (installed).
    Pondering the idea of replacing the SATA HDD with a cloned SATA SSD
    to try to speed things up and wondering if anyone out there has done this
    successfully. I don't forsee a problem with the mobo accomodating the
    SSD unit in the 2.5 inch HDD Sata socket but wondering if this would be a
    worthwhile project financially and in performance gain, bearing in mind the
    limitations mentioned.
    I would be grateful for any comments or suggestions.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:17 PM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,033

    Default Re: Is this a waste of time?

    " 1.6GHz CPU"
    Thats a spec from last century :-)

    Im guess its an Intel Atom .
    Its slow . It will allways be slow.
    SSD will certainly help, dont expect miracles

    Silk purse, sows ear .
    Sometimes, its best to just walk away .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Faulty Ocz Vertez II is it fixable or waste of time
    By jwig in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 18-01-2013, 08:25 AM
  2. Is WPS a waste of time? Can I turn it off?
    By BBCmicro in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 21-07-2011, 05:03 PM
  3. A total waste of time - Game to play
    By wainuitech in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 24-05-2008, 03:58 PM
  4. Biggest waste of time on national TV
    By jwil1 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 46
    Last Post: 01-04-2008, 10:52 PM
  5. To waste a minute 45 of your time.
    By bob_doe_nz in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 04-08-2007, 09:06 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources