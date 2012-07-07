Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Earthquake

  1. Today, 08:43 AM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,966

    Default Earthquake

    It was quite a long one...I was about to wake husband and go under the oak table when it stopped.
    Bed swaying, freezer swaying etc.

    7.1 off Gisborne in case anyone missed the news.

    Bit of excitement ay kenj!
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:01 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,028

    Default Re: Earthquake

    Was minor rattling at my house in Ak , I woke up as it was happening . I could hear but not feel it .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Another Earthquake.
    By Trev in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-07-2012, 07:28 PM
  2. Earthquake 6.5
    By Twelvevolts in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-07-2012, 08:53 AM
  3. Earthquake?
    By Cato in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 09-08-2010, 07:23 PM
  4. Earthquake anyone?
    By Dannz in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 38
    Last Post: 24-12-2007, 12:45 PM
  5. Earthquake
    By Winston001 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 23-11-2004, 01:27 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources