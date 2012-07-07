Thread: Earthquake

It was quite a long one...I was about to wake husband and go under the oak table when it stopped.
Bed swaying, freezer swaying etc.
7.1 off Gisborne in case anyone missed the news.
Bit of excitement ay kenj!
Ex-pctek
Was minor rattling at my house in Ak , I woke up as it was happening . I could hear but not feel it .
