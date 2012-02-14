Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Eniac

  1. Today, 09:28 AM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,957

    Default Eniac

    https://newatlas.com/computers/eniac...amnInteresting
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:56 AM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,503

    Default Re: Eniac

    Cool thanks

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Happy Birthday Eniac!!
    By tuiruru in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 14-02-2012, 09:42 PM
  2. Happy Birthday ENIAC
    By Tony in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 16-02-2006, 08:31 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources