    Team NZ copy McDonalds Advert Maybe ??

    Its funny how some of the "Silly" things in TV come to real life.

    While many don't watch the ads on TV, the McDonalds one about the kid and the sail boat looks to be replicated.

    The Ad in case not seen. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKyPQJeYUY4

    Now this morning on Stuff americas-cup-start-of-the-match-was-already-under-threat-now-teams-maximise-delay

    The Wording in particular
    Team New Zealand have worked hard to improve their light airs performance and their latest innovation sees them trialling a lightweight modified Code Zero that has already raised eyebrows after it was revealed late in their development program to try to deny Luna Rossa a chance to replicate it.

    The giant sail appears able to be carried upwind and then unfurled for the downwind legs, used in conjunction with a jib.
    Interesting
    Re: Team NZ copy McDonalds Advert Maybe ??

    "The teams are able to train under Level 3 and the wind forecast through to Friday looks ideal, covering the broad spectrum of the racing limits of 67.5 knots to 21 knots."

    Be a bit tricky in that wind range

    Ken
