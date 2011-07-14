I have a data file, called myInput, in a directory called c:MyProject
I have a python program, called myProcess, also in c:MyProject
I want to run the batch file, also stored in c:Myproject
The environment variable is set to point to c:\python32 which is where my python lives
DOS BATCHFILE
python process.py -i myInput.txt
dir /w
pause
ERROR MESSAGE:
When I run my batch file I get the error message "c: python was not found"
The environment variable should have told it where to look for python surely?
NOTE:
If I copy MY DATA, PROGRAM and my BATCH file into c:\python32 directory it works! But I don't want to do that.
Thanks in advance
SYSTEM:
W10
