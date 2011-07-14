Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:43 PM #1
    Billy
    Billy is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    198

    Question DOS batch file question

    I have a data file, called myInput, in a directory called c:MyProject
    I have a python program, called myProcess, also in c:MyProject
    I want to run the batch file, also stored in c:Myproject
    The environment variable is set to point to c:\python32 which is where my python lives

    DOS BATCHFILE
    python process.py -i myInput.txt
    dir /w
    pause

    ERROR MESSAGE:
    When I run my batch file I get the error message "c: python was not found"

    The environment variable should have told it where to look for python surely?

    NOTE:
    If I copy MY DATA, PROGRAM and my BATCH file into c:\python32 directory it works! But I don't want to do that.

    Thanks in advance

    SYSTEM:
    W10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:55 PM #2
    Billy
    Billy is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    198

    Default Re: DOS batch file question

    I found that this works...

    BATCHFILE
    c:\python32\python.exe process.py -i myInput.txt
    dir /w
    pause

    BUT it still doesn't explain why my environment variable doesn't work!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. batch file help
    By Mike in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 14-07-2011, 10:16 AM
  2. Batch file help please
    By johcar in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 18-11-2006, 09:04 PM
  3. Batch File Help
    By Kodaz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-12-2004, 01:07 PM
  4. My batch file
    By Blue_face in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 16-01-2004, 12:29 AM
  5. Help with a batch file
    By Caesius in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-07-2003, 05:35 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources