    Jedsdad
    Eset Internet Security vs Malwarebytes vs Windows Defender

    A friend had Geeks on Wheels come to check her laptop over a couple of years ago.
    They installed Eset with a 2 year licence which is due to expire near the end of March.

    Geeks on Wheels now want to install Malwarebytes instead.
    They called her recently about this, and as she had been scammed by people purporting to be calling from Spark about 2 weeks prior to this call, she called me.

    The Geeks call was genuine as I checked their website and indeed they are changing their offering to Malwarebytes.

    My question is which is better Eset or Malwarebutes both are not cheap or just stay with Windows Defender
    I just use Windows Defender and that seems to be ok.

    Note we are both on NZ Super so one has to watch the pennies LOL (if you are old enough to know what pennies were).
    I know this antivirus topic was raised before
    piroska
    Re: Eset Internet Security vs Malwarebytes vs Windows Defender

    Nod is far better. Stick with it.
    As for Geeks on Wheels, in my experience they can be pretty terrible, had a customer once who'd used them first, they had not found his issue but were coming back to wipe his (unbacked up) business PCs and reinstall.

    I found the issue, his modem had been hijacked.
    No wiping or reinstalling required. They also had the cheek to charge him over $200 for this diagnosis....
