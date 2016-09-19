Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Shift files

  Today, 10:24 AM #1
    Richard
    Default Shift files

    Is there any (easy) way I can pick up all the data files on 'C' and move them to another drive, leaving 'C' for just W10 and program files?
  Today, 11:09 AM #2
    1101
    Default Re: Shift files

    Quote Originally Posted by Richard
    Is there any (easy) way I can pick up all the data files on 'C' and move them to another drive, leaving 'C' for just W10 and program files?
    short answer : YES

    long answer : not enough info.
    How many hard drives installed, what size are they, how much free space on them
    EXACTLY what data & where is it located
    It it a USB Drive ; just no , dont :-)

    Generally for the av person , its not worth the effort, and just causes issues managing free space on the drives .
    Also , some programs might expect some files to be in a certain folder , not moved to another location (but thats rare ).

    To move mydocs, mypictures etc, right click that folder , properties location ...change the location.
    Its that simple.

    but unless you have a REAL reason to do this...
    and if you have to ask how, then I wouldnt recommend it.
  Today, 11:33 AM #3
    Richard
    Default Re: Shift files

    Thanks 1101, that about sums me up!!
