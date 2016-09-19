Thread: Shift files

Is there any (easy) way I can pick up all the data files on 'C' and move them to another drive, leaving 'C' for just W10 and program files?
short answer : YES
long answer : not enough info.
How many hard drives installed, what size are they, how much free space on them
EXACTLY what data & where is it located
It it a USB Drive ; just no , dont :-)
Generally for the av person , its not worth the effort, and just causes issues managing free space on the drives .
Also , some programs might expect some files to be in a certain folder , not moved to another location (but thats rare ).
To move mydocs, mypictures etc, right click that folder , properties location ...change the location.
Its that simple.
but unless you have a REAL reason to do this...
and if you have to ask how, then I wouldnt recommend it.
Thanks 1101, that about sums me up!!
