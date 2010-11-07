Thread: Start Screen

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Richard
    Dec 2004
    Whangarei
    Default Start Screen

    After the last couple of W10 updates, my start screen has gone all pallid and pale and my shortcuts and icons are all mostly white. Has anyone else found this, and does anyone have a trick to restore my previous bright colours?
    zqwerty
    Dec 2004
    Default Re: Start Screen

    Is it only the start screen, are other windows normal once you start to use the computer?
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
