Any second language is good and the younger the better.
After that, 3rd and 4th are a lot easier.
I assume you mean why are we are told we need to learn maori. I can't think of any valid reason why we should. It's a language that is only spoken by a very small minority and is not spoken anywhere outside the country except for a handful in Sydney.
It makes much more sense to learn a living language and an Indian tongue would at least be useful.
But, it makes sense for immigrants and others to learn English as it's not only the language of New Zealand but it is the most widely spoken language on the planet.
In our travels in Europe, although I have a spattering of German, we never had any problem conversing with the natives as most learnt English at school. The one exception was in France where the natives were not very friendly if you did not speak French. We had to go to the ticket office (in the Gare du Nord) to find someone who would speak to us.
So learning and Indian tongue makes a lot more sense than maori.
The article is talking about newly registered names , ie births
So , eventually whites will be a minority in NZ.
