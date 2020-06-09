Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 12:26 PM #1
    B.M.
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    7,688

    Default Maybe We Are Being Forced to .....

    learn the wrong language?

    HERE
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
  3. Today, 12:55 PM #2
    decibel
    Old dick-head
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    between Lower Hutt & Carterton
    Posts
    1,184

    Default Re: Maybe We Are Being Forced to .....

    Any second language is good and the younger the better.

    After that, 3rd and 4th are a lot easier.
  4. Today, 12:59 PM #3
    Roscoe
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,090

    Default Re: Maybe We Are Being Forced to .....

    I assume you mean why are we are told we need to learn maori. I can't think of any valid reason why we should. It's a language that is only spoken by a very small minority and is not spoken anywhere outside the country except for a handful in Sydney.

    It makes much more sense to learn a living language and an Indian tongue would at least be useful.

    But, it makes sense for immigrants and others to learn English as it's not only the language of New Zealand but it is the most widely spoken language on the planet.

    In our travels in Europe, although I have a spattering of German, we never had any problem conversing with the natives as most learnt English at school. The one exception was in France where the natives were not very friendly if you did not speak French. We had to go to the ticket office (in the Gare du Nord) to find someone who would speak to us.

    So learning and Indian tongue makes a lot more sense than maori.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  5. Today, 01:52 PM #4
    1101
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,007

    Default Re: Maybe We Are Being Forced to .....

    The article is talking about newly registered names , ie births

    So , eventually whites will be a minority in NZ.
