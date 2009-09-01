Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Vodafone's new Broadband system

    We have been waiting for over 3 years for Enable to connect us to fibre, they acknowledge receipt of our emails and that's it.

    BH bought a new cellphone and had Vodafone take all her stuff off old phone onto new.

    I mentioned how our dealings with Enable were going with fibre and they commented that Vodafone were bringing out their new super fast Broadband.

    Received a letter yesterday as well as an email.

    Our question is: wtf is this UltraFast HFC, (Hibrid Fibre Coaxial) for short and do we kiss goodbye to Fibre?.

    Landline goes of course and phone connects through the computer.

    wainui you mentioned that you were with Vodafone, in the past!!!, your explanation would be greatly received.

    lurking and BH.
    Re: Vodafone's new Broadband system

    Quote Originally Posted by Lurking View Post

    Our question is: wtf is this UltraFast HFC, (Hibrid Fibre Coaxial) for short and do we kiss goodbye to Fibre?.
    I wouldnt.
    Get Fibre instead .

    from the internet
    "HFC (used to be called FibreX until the ComCom got grumpy) is fibre to the edge of the property, then a coax cable from the house to the fibre cable. Technically lower speeds than fibre to the house but you might not notice the lag depending on your current fibre speed.

    Vodafone will always push HFC in a house that's on that network because they don't have to pay the wholesale rate to Chorus for the fibre network."
    Re: Vodafone's new Broadband system

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    I wouldnt.
    Get Fibre instead .

    from the internet
    "HFC (used to be called FibreX until the ComCom got grumpy) is fibre to the edge of the property, then a coax cable from the house to the fibre cable. Technically lower speeds than fibre to the house but you might not notice the lag depending on your current fibre speed.

    Vodafone will always push HFC in a house that's on that network because they don't have to pay the wholesale rate to Chorus for the fibre network."
    I'm on HFC here in Aussie 1Gbps/50Mbps (Down/Up) - hasn't skipped a beat and the performance is fantastic...currently waiting to hear back about upping the upload speed to about 100Mbps at least....

