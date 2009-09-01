We have been waiting for over 3 years for Enable to connect us to fibre, they acknowledge receipt of our emails and that's it.
BH bought a new cellphone and had Vodafone take all her stuff off old phone onto new.
I mentioned how our dealings with Enable were going with fibre and they commented that Vodafone were bringing out their new super fast Broadband.
Received a letter yesterday as well as an email.
Our question is: wtf is this UltraFast HFC, (Hibrid Fibre Coaxial) for short and do we kiss goodbye to Fibre?.
Landline goes of course and phone connects through the computer.
wainui you mentioned that you were with Vodafone, in the past!!!, your explanation would be greatly received.
lurking and BH.
