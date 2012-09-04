Hi guys.
At home we have fibre and looking to get a UPS for when power is off.
I have an almost new laptop, about 6 months.
So be needing enough for power backup on laptop, modem & if possible our 42' smart TV.
Any ideas?
Ian
Hi guys.
At home we have fibre and looking to get a UPS for when power is off.
I have an almost new laptop, about 6 months.
So be needing enough for power backup on laptop, modem & if possible our 42' smart TV.
Any ideas?
Ian
No no nope
A UPS is NOT backup power . Its intended to only run long enough for you to safely shut everything down. (exceptions if you spend $$$ for something designed for backup power )
It would be OK for low power devices , perhaps the internet router, for a short time.
Certainly not to run your TV
You would run you laptop off its own batt in a power outage.
Chances are after a few years the UPS batt would have degraded, so would have even less time running off the UPS batt.
Often the UPS batts are effectively dead when needed , and some older UPS's seem to die after a power outage .
Look at a generator of some sort.
Bookmarks