    ianhnz
    UPS - Line Interactive

    Hi guys.
    At home we have fibre and looking to get a UPS for when power is off.
    I have an almost new laptop, about 6 months.
    So be needing enough for power backup on laptop, modem & if possible our 42' smart TV.
    Any ideas?

    Ian
    1101
    Re: UPS - Line Interactive

    No no nope
    A UPS is NOT backup power . Its intended to only run long enough for you to safely shut everything down. (exceptions if you spend $$$ for something designed for backup power )
    It would be OK for low power devices , perhaps the internet router, for a short time.
    Certainly not to run your TV
    You would run you laptop off its own batt in a power outage.

    Chances are after a few years the UPS batt would have degraded, so would have even less time running off the UPS batt.
    Often the UPS batts are effectively dead when needed , and some older UPS's seem to die after a power outage .

    Look at a generator of some sort.
