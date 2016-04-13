Results 1 to 1 of 1
    Default Group Policy Editor

    I am trying to get Group Policy Editor to run on my gaming system.
    Currently running windows 10 home.

    Reason:
    The 20H2 feature update had been hovering in the wings waiting for a couple of months.
    I recently installed it on this office system without any issues.
    So decided to unleash it on the gamer.
    Went in ok but had issues straight away.
    There was a problem with the graphics I couldn't sort.
    Then there was the sleep issue.
    But the worst was with a bus simulator I have been using faultlessly for a couple of months.
    It just kept intermittently crashing.
    Tried all sorts of remedies to overcome it, but gave up in the finish & did a roll back.
    All back to normal again.
    The problem now is 20H2 is paused waiting to resume.
    I've got it on pause for seven days.
    I'm hoping to use the Group Policy editor to persuade 20H2 to go back on hold, so I can still get the regular updates.
    I've got it in there but it keeps coming up with (MMC couldn't create the snap in)
    I'm still working on it, just thought I put this on here in case you guys had any ideas.
