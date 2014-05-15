After the recent windows update to 20H2 my gaming system will no longer go to sleep without help.
It's working 100% other than that.
Yes, I have checked to see that it is still setup in power options.
Mother board is Asus Z490 Plus.
A google search suggested AI Suite may be the problem.
I was using it, but have now uninstalled it, but no change.
I have checked the Asus support & I have the latest drivers, with the exception of a beta bios driver.
I am slightly reluctant to try that.
Looking for suggestions to remedy this issue.
