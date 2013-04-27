Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Roscoe
    The film "3 Mile Limit"

    I have been trying to find where I can watch the film "3 Mile Limit" the story of the early days of Radio Hauraki but all I can find is a one and a half minute trailer. Does anyone where I can go to see the film in full?

    Your help is appreciated.
    psycik
    Re: The film "3 Mile Limit"

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    I have been trying to find where I can watch the film "3 Mile Limit" the story of the early days of Radio Hauraki but all I can find is a one and a half minute trailer. Does anyone where I can go to see the film in full?

    Your help is appreciated.
    Not sure if there's a way to purchase off https://www.nzonscreen.com/title/3-mile-limit-2014 or the official site: https://www.3milelimit.co.nz/

    Does not seem to be anywhere else (itunes etc)
