I have been trying to find where I can watch the film "3 Mile Limit" the story of the early days of Radio Hauraki but all I can find is a one and a half minute trailer. Does anyone where I can go to see the film in full?
Your help is appreciated.
Not sure if there's a way to purchase off https://www.nzonscreen.com/title/3-mile-limit-2014 or the official site: https://www.3milelimit.co.nz/
Does not seem to be anywhere else (itunes etc)
