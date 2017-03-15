I have Windows 10 dual booted on my laptop which I only use for graphics software, and website maintenance. I use Linux Mint for all other work.
W10 has developed a bug called TWINUI which prevents the default settings from working. The files are Ok if opened by the relevant app, but not from selection in the File Manager. The Open with ...... right click has TWINUI listed. Even if you select another app it reverts to TWINUI.
I have made a few attempts at removing it with the terminal, but it still persists. Has anyone experienced this, and what to do about it?
