Thread: Microsoft Edge

  Today, 12:59 PM
    ianhnz
    Smile Microsoft Edge

    I dont like this program, Edge, on little bit.
    I never asked for it, but it just happened.
    Any idea how I can remove.

    Ian
  Today, 01:31 PM
    feersumendjinn
    Default Re: Microsoft Edge

    Which OS are you using?
    This is for W10
    To uninstall Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

    Open Settings.
    Click on Apps.
    Click on Apps & features.
    Select the Microsoft Edge item.
    Click the Uninstall button. Source: Windows Central.
    Click the Uninstall button again.
    (Optional) Select the Also clear your browsing data option.
    Click the Uninstall button.
    or go here
    https://www.google.com/search?client...+in+windows+10
  Today, 01:52 PM
    feersumendjinn
    Default Re: Microsoft Edge

    I see that you cant uninstall it as such at least in W10, because it's been part of the OS since last June.
    Yuo could try this
    https://superuser.com/questions/1562...ate-windows-10
