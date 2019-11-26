Thread: Microsoft Edge

I dont like this program, Edge, on little bit.
I never asked for it, but it just happened.
Any idea how I can remove.
Ian
Which OS are you using?
This is for W10
or go hereTo uninstall Microsoft Edge, use these steps:
Open Settings.
Click on Apps.
Click on Apps & features.
Select the Microsoft Edge item.
Click the Uninstall button. Source: Windows Central.
Click the Uninstall button again.
(Optional) Select the Also clear your browsing data option.
Click the Uninstall button.
https://www.google.com/search?client...+in+windows+10
Last edited by feersumendjinn; Today at 01:35 PM.
"...anyone who expects a source of power from the transformation
of these atoms is talking moonshine..."
- Ernest Rutherford (1871-1937)
--------------------------
"After your hands become coated with grease, your nose will begin to itch."
I see that you cant uninstall it as such at least in W10, because it's been part of the OS since last June.
Yuo could try this
https://superuser.com/questions/1562...ate-windows-10
Last edited by feersumendjinn; Today at 01:59 PM.
