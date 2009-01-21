Oil companies buying up EV charging networks: Shell acquires ubitricity:
https://chargedevs.com/newswire/oil-...es-ubitricity/
Oil companies buying up EV charging networks: Shell acquires ubitricity:
https://chargedevs.com/newswire/oil-...es-ubitricity/
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Bookmarks