I have installed W10 over W7 (free upgrade) on an old Core2duo machine, mechanical c: drive, works perfectly (no hardware drivers needed), activated with a digital licence. Only problem it runs a bit slowly, not surprisingly.
I want to reinstall w10, either cloning c: onto a ssd drive, or clean install on to same, to see if it will be faster. I would imagine it will .
Do I have to do this, (get a microsoft account), in order to do this (have it activate with the digital licence)?
You'll first want to find out if your Windows 10 is activated and linked to your Microsoft account.
It is essential that you link your Microsoft account to the Windows 10 license on your device. Linking your Microsoft account with your digital license enables you to reactivate Windows using the Activation troubleshooter whenever you make a significant hardware change.
