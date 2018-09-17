If we are going to have a holiday for Waitangi Day, we should also have a holiday for Dominion Day on 26th September - the day in 1907 when New Zealand became a truly independent country. Public Servants had a holiday and all government offices were closed to mark the occasion.
These days law firms are closed on that day but they are about the only people who commemorate that special day. Most people do not even know about it which is a pity because it is such an important day in our history.
