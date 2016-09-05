Hi . Whats a basic , simple, easy to use video editor . for a one off sort of thing .
All I want to do is cut out parts of a video.
Its a music performance . I just want one particular song , so cut out the sections before & after
Cheers
Easy https://www.gihosoft.com/free-video-...d&platform=win
Once installed, load Video. I Stop it from playing. ( Pause ll )
On the right Drag the finish spot, then on the left drag the start ( you can preview and adjust) then click Cut.
You can also click on the User manual Tab on the site shows how.
Done.
