  Today, 09:56 PM #1
    Default Simple video editor recommendations ?

    Hi . Whats a basic , simple, easy to use video editor . for a one off sort of thing .

    All I want to do is cut out parts of a video.
    Its a music performance . I just want one particular song , so cut out the sections before & after
    Cheers
  Today, 10:13 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Simple video editor recommendations ?

    Easy https://www.gihosoft.com/free-video-...d&platform=win

    Once installed, load Video. I Stop it from playing. ( Pause ll )
    On the right Drag the finish spot, then on the left drag the start ( you can preview and adjust) then click Cut.

    You can also click on the User manual Tab on the site shows how.

    Done.
