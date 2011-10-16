Results 1 to 3 of 3
    FYI for Outlook users - or I am I just getting dumb?

    My contacts in Outlook are in two folders - the main "Contacts" folder and a sub folder called "Trades".
    All of a sudden (I suspect after an Office update) the "Trades" folder disappeared. If I accessed an old PST file the folder reappeared, but was of course out of date. I tried exporting that old folder to a CSV file then importing it into the current PST, but it still wouldn't show. Just to see what would happen I created a new subfolder called "test". That showed up OK, but whaddyaknow, the "Trades" folder reappeared as well! I deleted "test", and the "Trades" folder stayed visible, and all now seems to be well.

    Anyone else experienced this, or got a proper explanation?
    Re: FYI for Outlook users - or I am I just getting dumb?

    assuming its non a cloud synced email ( eg not 365 or gmail) , and its all pop3
    run a scanpst across the main pst file on the PC .

    so, could be pst corruption, sync issues if its not pop3, or just a weird glitch, bug or hickup.

    Missing email folders are usually caused by accidentally being moved ( all too common )
    Re: FYI for Outlook users - or I am I just getting dumb?

    btw the way, if you have an old PST, you can just open it in Outlook & copy across what you need from the old one (or import direct from the old PST , can choose what to import )
    you dont have to export from the old pst to a CSV first . Just be carefull not to overwrite the newer contacts
