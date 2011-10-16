My contacts in Outlook are in two folders - the main "Contacts" folder and a sub folder called "Trades".
All of a sudden (I suspect after an Office update) the "Trades" folder disappeared. If I accessed an old PST file the folder reappeared, but was of course out of date. I tried exporting that old folder to a CSV file then importing it into the current PST, but it still wouldn't show. Just to see what would happen I created a new subfolder called "test". That showed up OK, but whaddyaknow, the "Trades" folder reappeared as well! I deleted "test", and the "Trades" folder stayed visible, and all now seems to be well.
Anyone else experienced this, or got a proper explanation?
