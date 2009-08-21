Here are some of the major benefits of QuickBooks Hosting for Non-profit and Charity organizations:
1. No Local Machines Required
Local machines that run your QuickBooks software require hefty investment along with the precious space. Their maintenance and setup hassles are also inevitable. For organizations that are working on not-so-large office spaces, such issues can be catastrophic and may leave them out of function.
With hosting, all these issues are wiped out instantly. Cloud hosts the applications, which can be accessed by using any internet supported device, which can even be a mobile device. With the maintenance and setup hassles owned by the hosting provider, all you are left is to work on the organization without much of worries.
2. Easy Access and Permissions
Finances of charity and non-profit companies are often maintained by treasurers, directors, etc. without any specific ownership. Thus, the requirement of shared user access is immense. QuickBooks hosting allows real-time collaboration for any number of users.
The admin user can monitor the activities of different users, create new (or remove) users instantly, and edit their permissions.
With a secure password and encryption protection, accessibility remains a safe deal. Most of the reliable hosting service providers also offer the automated backup option with the hosting services, which ensures that any accidental change in the accounting information can be recovered.
3. Work from Anytime, Anywhere
Different members of the organization, at times, may have to work together on certain accounting files, even when they are located in the different parts of the word.
Traditional method follows a sequence of emails exchange that ends up creating multiple copies of the same accounting file. Different devices of the different users cause further more confusion and chaos out of it.
QuickBooks hosting does not demand any specific operating system or device necessities. Any internet supported device can allow access without any geographic boundary. So, you can work from anywhere and anytime without any troubles.
4. More Precise and Latest Solutions
QuickBooks is known for offering amazing user-specific accounting solutions. Various industries, such as retail, marketing, logistics, etc. are availed with precise forms and files for accounting management on QuickBooks. All this helps in faster processing of information to maintain the balance statement and tax filing.
As the charity and non-profit organization are completely different from other industries with the tax regulations, it requires more precise accounting solutions. Fortunately, QuickBooks does not let down. It offers several features specifically to keep the accounting of such organizations on the right track. Being on cloud ensures that all the latest updates with the regulations and software are timely available.
5. Enhanced Security Measures
The security of data might be one of the most significant concerns while using QuickBooks on cloud. Any cyber-attack, accident, or theft can compromise with the confidentiality and availability of the business information and hinder the operations.
With a reliable QuickBooks hosting provider, optimum security standards like end-to-end encryption, multiple firewalls, two-factor authentication, anti-virus, anti-malware, Intrusion Detection, and Prevention System (IDPS) are implemented to safeguard information from any malicious attacks.
Additionally, many cloud vendors also ensure business continuity by providing disaster recovery options to their users in case of any accident or mishap.
I hope this information will be helpful!
Matt Henry
Bookmarks