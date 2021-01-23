A Simple Method to Move MBOX Emails to Outlook/PST
To move the MBOX format emails to PST, you have to follow these three simple steps:
Save MBOX emails as EML files.
Drag and drop the EML files to Outlook.
Export emails to PST files.
Save MBOX Emails as EML Files
Open the MBOX email client. Right-click on a folder and click New Folder option.
Enter a name and click Create Folder.
Select all the EML messages you want to migrate and move them to newly created folder.
Now all the emails are present in the folder.
Choose all the emails and select the Save as option. It will save the emails in EML format to any desired location.
Drag and Drop EML Files to Outlook
Open the folder where EML files are saved. Select all the emails and simply drag and drop them to any Outlook folder.
Export Emails to PST Files
To export the emails to a PST file, follow Fil > Open & Export > Import/Export.
In the Import/Export wizard, choose Export to a file and click Next.
Select Outlook Data File (.pst). Click Next.
Go to the folder where EML files are saved and click Next.
Input a location for the new PST file, choose the desired option, and click Finish to end the process.
I hope this manual method will be helpful!
Matt Henry
