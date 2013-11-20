A professional tax management solution, Drake Tax software, is popular among SMBs and CPAs. The purpose of the software is to help tax professionals prepare and process the returns efficiently and quickly. It helps them stay focused on their core business operations instead of facing unwanted tax challenges.
With built-in forms, automated data flow, multi-state returns and several other features available, Drake software adds excellent comfort to tax preparers and other tax professionals. The availability of cloud hosting of Drake software adds more value to its functionality as tax professionals can files taxes faster, from anywhere and anytime.
Here are top five reasons why Drake hosted on cloud make sense
1. Work from anywhere and serve your client
Drake tax software cloud hosting allows you to work from anywhere and assist your clients. You dont have to be in the office to access your files and data. With an internet connection, you can access it from any device such as a mobile, laptop or desktop.
2. Better security on the cloud
When moving their data or files in the cloud, security is one of the main concerns for tax preparers. However, most cloud service providers employ high-end security practices to host Drake tax software.
To provide a completely secure cloud solution, they use Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16 compliant data center services. Furthermore, with firewall, SSH keys, and other security software, cloud providers ensure that your data is in safe hands and free from viruses, ransomware, hackers, and other malware.
3. Easy collaboration with multiple users
Imagine a condition when many users are working on the same file but are in different geographical locations. They need to exchange tax forms over mail again and again, which increases the possibility of errors as well as duplication of the file. Over the course of, it adds on the storage space as well.
Drake software on cloud, however, makes it easier for everyone to work on the same file at the same time. There is no need for local installation or exchanging emails, which simplifies the data management as well.
4. Keep your pockets intact
Hiring IT professionals or buying hardware can be a heavy expense for small and mediums sized businesses. To keep up with the rapidly changing tech world, they may have to upgrade the hardware regularly and keep bearing the expenses. On the other hand, the cloud is not dependent on local infrastructure.
When Drake software is hosted on the cloud, you can easily avoid the hardware and maintenance cost. You need a device which connects to the internet and suits your budget to deliver better efficiency.
5. Backup and disaster recovery
Tax files or other tax data is essential for every tax preparer. If local server hosts your data, there is a risk involved with damage to hardware or data theft. Taking regular backups is the recommended solution to this. However, taking backups manually would not only consume a lot of your time, but humanoid ignorance can also be troubling. Also, unless backups are maintained on an offsite, its worth maybe be close to nothing in case of any unwanted damage to the site.
Cloud service providers, on the other hand, take automatic and secure backups of all your data stored in multiple locations, which ensures that you can recover your data whenever needed. All you need to do is log into your account.
I hope this information will be helpful!
Matt Henry
