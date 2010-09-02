I have a laptop that I use occasionally that for some months has not let me access the settings or check for updates. After it's been running for a while there is a notification that windows needs to schedule a restart for an update and I think that may be the issue, an update that never completed. scheduling a restart doesn't do the trick.
I've tried SFC /scannow and DISM commands as listed here https://www.windowscentral.com/how-u...ndows-10-image. I've googled it a lot, found a lot of truly unhelpful suggestions most of which involve using the settings to fix the fact that I can't use the settings.
The PC is running fine, and I can still access control panel and pretty much everything except settings and updates. I've put up with it because I didn't want to do a fresh install and it really isn't causing me much trouble but I feel like I should probably sort it out.
It's an Asus FX505DT with an AMD CPU and dual graphics.
Ryzen 5 3550H, GTX1650, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Windows version 19041.746
Any suggestions ?
Bookmarks