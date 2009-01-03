Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Error on start-up W10

    Sick of this on every start-up.

    Thanks for any fix, MS says it will fix and re-boot, yeah right.

    lurking.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Error on startup.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 42.0 KB  ID: 10789  
    Re: Error on start-up W10

    If your computer has ATI Graphics or AMD CPU that more than likely is the problem.

    I'd go as far as saying at least 95% of update problems are with anything AMD. They are useless at updating their drivers.

    The error usually is relating to an outdated or damaged driver(s).

    Some Suggested fixes https://www.minitool.com/news/thread...ce-driver.html
