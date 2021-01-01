Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Why it is that if any TV Channel is interviewing a Politician, of any political persuasion, there is always a gaggle of other Politicians in the background nodding?
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Noddies, of course. Check if any of them have got Big Ears, and look for Mr Plod. If so, they are Enid Blyton characters.

    Pretty suitable names for them. As the years go by I have less and less respect for any of them!

    Because:


    Click image for larger version.  Name: mps.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 25.3 KB  ID: 10788
