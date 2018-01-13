Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Cool How to upload dash cam video to police?!

    Anyone any suggestions as to how to upload to the police, dash cam video of very bad driving?
    I have tried 105.police.govt.nz and other sites.
    Even emailed our local police station but got this reply from a cop that dont know: The Police computer systems are designed to intercept and quarantine any unknown attachments sent via email for security reasons. This means your emails are not able to be properly received or actioned.
    With so many dash cams out there you would think that the police would embrace anything to assist with education of the bad drivers!
    "Why work on Wednesday and stuff up two good long weekends"
    Default Re: How to upload dash cam video to police?!

    I suspect they simply dont have the time.
    if they cant respond to burglaries, they wont be bothering with dashcams.
    they even shut down private individuals ( a tv show) who setup stings to catch car thieves : they didnt want to have to deal with it (all they had to do was arrest people, far too busy)

    Far too busy handing out tickets in private carparks at shopping malls: yes they actually did that , setup a sting and ticketed drivers not wearing seatbelts in carparks
