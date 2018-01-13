Anyone any suggestions as to how to upload to the police, dash cam video of very bad driving?
I have tried 105.police.govt.nz and other sites.
Even emailed our local police station but got this reply from a cop that dont know: The Police computer systems are designed to intercept and quarantine any unknown attachments sent via email for security reasons. This means your emails are not able to be properly received or actioned.
With so many dash cams out there you would think that the police would embrace anything to assist with education of the bad drivers!
Bookmarks