Winston Churchill loved paraprosdokians, figures of speech in which the latter part of a sentence or phrase is surprising or unexpected.

Where theres a will, I want to be in it.
The last thing I want to do is hurt you, but its still on my list.
Since light travels faster than sound, some people appear bright until you hear them speak.
If I agreed with you, wed both be wrong.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.
Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.
They begin the evening news with Good Evening, then proceed to tell you why it isnt.
To steal ideas from one person is plagiarism. To steal from many is research.
I thought I wanted a career. Turns out, I just wanted pay cheques.
In filling out an application, where it says, In case of emergency, notify: I put DOCTOR.
I didnt say it was your fault, I said I was blaming you.
Women will never be equal to men until they can walk down the streetwith a bald head and a beer gut, and still think they are sexy.
Behind every successful man is his woman. Behind the fall of a successful man is usually another woman.
A clear conscience is the sign of a fuzzy memory.
You do not need a parachute to skydive. You only need a parachute to skydive twice.
Money cant buy happiness, but it sure makes misery easier to live with.
Theres a fine line between cuddling andholding someone down so they cant get away.
I used to be indecisive. Now Im not so certain.
Youre never too old to learn something stupid.
To be sure of hitting the target, shoot first and call whatever you hit the target.
Nostalgia isnt what it used to be.
Change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.
Going to church doesnt make you a Christian any more than standing in a garage makes you a car.
Im supposed to respect my elders, but now its getting harder and harder for me to find one.