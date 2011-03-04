Winston Churchill loved paraprosdokians, figures of speech in which the latter part of a sentence or phrase is surprising or unexpected.
Where theres a will, I want to be in it.
The last thing I want to do is hurt you, but its still on my list.
Since light travels faster than sound, some people appear bright until you hear them speak.
If I agreed with you, wed both be wrong.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.
Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.
They begin the evening news with Good Evening, then proceed to tell you why it isnt.
To steal ideas from one person is plagiarism. To steal from many is research.
I thought I wanted a career. Turns out, I just wanted pay cheques.
In filling out an application, where it says, In case of emergency, notify: I put DOCTOR.
I didnt say it was your fault, I said I was blaming you.
Women will never be equal to men until they can walk down the street with a bald head and a beer gut, and still think they are sexy.
Behind every successful man is his woman. Behind the fall of a successful man is usually another woman.
A clear conscience is the sign of a fuzzy memory.
You do not need a parachute to skydive. You only need a parachute to skydive twice.
Money cant buy happiness, but it sure makes misery easier to live with.
Theres a fine line between cuddling and holding someone down so they cant get away.
I used to be indecisive. Now Im not so certain.
Youre never too old to learn something stupid.
To be sure of hitting the target, shoot first and call whatever you hit the target.
Nostalgia isnt what it used to be.
Change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.
Going to church doesnt make you a Christian any more than standing in a garage makes you a car.
Im supposed to respect my elders, but now its getting harder and harder for me to find one.
