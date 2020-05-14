SWMBO is receiving emails in her Gmail account that she would like to block.
How do we do that, please?
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Googles Instructions https://support.google.com/mail/answ...DDesktop&hl=en
Thanks for that Wainui. Took SWMBO a few goes but she got it in the end. Much appreciated.
This is how I did it:
Settings
Filters and Blocked Addresses
Forwarding and POP/IMAP
The following filters are applied to all incoming mail:
Matches: fromx@someEmail.com)
Do this: Delete it
Ex-pctek
