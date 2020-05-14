Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Roscoe
    Default How do we block an email in Gmail?

    SWMBO is receiving emails in her Gmail account that she would like to block.

    How do we do that, please?
    wainuitech
    Default Re: How do we block an email in Gmail?

    Googles Instructions https://support.google.com/mail/answ...DDesktop&hl=en
    Roscoe
    Default Re: How do we block an email in Gmail?

    Thanks for that Wainui. Took SWMBO a few goes but she got it in the end. Much appreciated.
    piroska
    Default Re: How do we block an email in Gmail?

    This is how I did it:

    Settings

    Filters and Blocked Addresses
    Forwarding and POP/IMAP

    The following filters are applied to all incoming mail:
    Matches: fromx@someEmail.com)

    Do this: Delete it
    Ex-pctek
