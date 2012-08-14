I am getting into an area where my lack of gaming experience is a definite handicap and I would appreciate some advice.
My current PC has a Gigabyte Z87 - HD3 motherboard. The Video Card is a GTX 1060 and the frps I am getting in MS Flight Sim 2020 is unacceptably low.
I have a choice of maybe installing a far more capable Video card but my problem is that the cards I am considering are all PCIE 4, the current one is a PCIE 3 card. I believe a PCIE 4 card will be backward compatible however I could be wrong and if so would prefer to cut my losses and go for a new PC rather than waste a $K or so on a card that would not give me any advantage. I know some of you are or have been into gaming and I would value any opinions you care to provide.
