Last week I went to a gathering, mostly middle aged people, and one of the volunteers who helped us (many disabled) is a very nice young girl I assume in her twenties. I thought that she looked lovely in her summer dress (NOT sexy but lovely) and I would have liked to tell her so but I am old enough to be her grandfather and so I imagine that I would be thought of as a dirty old man. So how do I pay her a compliment without offending? I'd like to know.
Come on you young ones. What can I say without offending?
