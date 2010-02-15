Firstly, apologies, because I struggled with the wording of my title. However, to expand my problem, previously when I entered a link into a document it showed http:/ etc, etc. More recently (about two months ago) the link shows with a description. In digital form, that is not a problem, you can still Ctrl + click to go to the website. Now, that is fine if you send a digital copy to someone, however, as I quite often do, it is a hard copy - but then the details of the link for copying purposes do not show!
I find it hard to believe that I am the only one to have this frustration. Is there perhaps a workaround?
Bookmarks