Thread: Graphics card?

I am researching parts for a new PC and have decided on an Intel Comet Lake Core i5 10400 with integrated graphics on an ASUS PRIME H410M-A MATX motherboard with an integrated graphics processor. This is so that the current monitor with a DVI-D port can be used.
The PC is to replace a much older machine and will mainly be used for word processing, internet, light photo editing and viewing Google Earth. I am now wondering whether the integrated graphics will easily handle the latter or whether I should really be considering getting a graphics card? If so, which one? Reviews say it handles certain games with no issues but it won't be used for gaming at all.
Thanks.
