Thread: Graphics card?

    tommy
    Dec 2004
    I am researching parts for a new PC and have decided on an Intel Comet Lake Core i5 10400 with integrated graphics on an ASUS PRIME H410M-A MATX motherboard with an integrated graphics processor. This is so that the current monitor with a DVI-D port can be used.

    The PC is to replace a much older machine and will mainly be used for word processing, internet, light photo editing and viewing Google Earth. I am now wondering whether the integrated graphics will easily handle the latter or whether I should really be considering getting a graphics card? If so, which one? Reviews say it handles certain games with no issues but it won't be used for gaming at all.

    Thanks.
    chiefnz
    Dec 2004
    Sydney AU
    It "should" be fine, if that's all you're doing. You might be hard pressed to get a GPU that still has DVI (you might have to go to a GTX970/980Ti).

    You monitor is likely going to stop you from getting a recent GPU given it is DVI, the last series (nVidia anyways) which had DVI was the 9xx series and most of those usually only had 1 DVI, though most GTX 970s did come with 2 DVI's.

    But as I mentioned, if you're not going to be doing any heavy graphics lifting you should be fine.

    Cheers,

